Tom Brady Sr. Pays Tribute To Son’s NFL Career In Emotional Video

Religion of Sports on Friday released a trailer for the final episode of “Man in the Arena,” a 10-part documentary series chronicling the legendary NFL career of quarterback Tom Brady.

The captivating video shows Brady’s father, Tom Brady Sr., reacting to his son’s retirement with an emotional message.

Check it out below.

“As parents, you don’t like to see him having to battle, battle, battle, battle,” Brady Sr. said. “But tough times don’t last. Tough people do. I’m just honored — honored to be his dad. And happy as could be to be able to walk the journey with him.”

Brady announced his retirement earlier this month after 22 seasons — 20 with the New England Patriots and two with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers — and seven Super Bowl titles. He’s widely considered the greatest player in NFL history. His résumé is unmatched.

But family always has been a top priority for Brady. And it appears the final episode of “Man in the Arena,” which is scheduled to drop in April, could offer a glimpse into that aspect of his life.