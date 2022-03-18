Another Former Patriots Starter To Sign With Tom Brady’s Buccaneers

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England-to-Tampa Bay pipeline continues to flow.

Three days after swinging a trade for Patriots right guard Shaq Mason, the Buccaneers added another ex-Patriots starter: defensive back Logan Ryan.

Ryan, who was cut by the New York Giants on Thursday, confirmed Friday morning that he had swiftly agreed to join the Bucs. NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport was the first to report the agreement.

The move reunites Ryan with quarterback Tom Brady, his teammate in New England from 2013 to 2016. New England won two Super Bowls during Ryan’s tenure, during which the veteran DB started 40 games and grabbed 13 interceptions.

After leaving the Patriots, Ryan spent three seasons with the Tennessee Titans, then joined up with former (and current) New England assistant Joe Judge in New York. Playing safety rather than his original position of cornerback, the 31-year-old tallied a career-high 117 tackles this past season, adding eight pass breakups and two forced fumbles.

Ryan also owns the distinction of having intercepted Brady’s final pass in a Patriots uniform, which came in a 2019 playoff loss to Tennessee.