Patriots Mailbag: Making Sense Of Pats’ Quiet Start To Free Agency

@DLPatsThoughts

Was there an motive other than cap space to the Mason trade? There?s got to be an easier way to clear money

I can’t see one other than the financial benefit. Mason is one of the best guards in football and was one of the Patriots’ best offensive players this past season. But trading him did clear roughly $7 million in much-needed cap space for a team that does not have nearly as much money to play with this offseason.

For that reason, the Mason trade in a vacuum was not especially surprising. I wrote months ago that he could be a surprise trade/cut candidate, and I wasn’t the only one floating that idea. What was surprising was that the Patriots traded Mason after letting fellow starting guard Ted Karras walk in free agency, and that they were only able to get a fifth-round draft pick back in return.

If the Patriots had kept Karras, who signed with Cincinnati for three years and $18 million ($6 million AAV), they could have kept him at left guard and slotted Mike Onwenu in at right guard, his primary position at Michigan. That would have left them with just one remaining question mark: right tackle, with Trent Brown still un-signed and taking free agent visits.

Now, if Brown leaves, the Patriots will be looking at a near-total O-line overhaul, with the versatile Onwenu as their only desirable internal replacement for any of their three vacancies.

I’ll reserve final judgment until we see what the Patriots’ plan is to replace these players, but these are not concerns you want to have about the unit that will be protecting a young franchise quarterback. Especially since that group will be led by a new position coach, and potentially one (Matt Patricia) who doesn’t have much recent offensive experience.

@qualitysmoke

Is there any buzz about year 2 WR Tre Nixon, he has size and speed but struggled to catch ball but with a year on the PS, that is likely to improve. Could he make an impact and prove Earnie Adams right again?

Nixon, the Patriots’ seventh-round draft pick last year, wasn’t especially noticeable in his rookie training camp. He then spent the entire season on the practice squad with no gameday elevations. The Patriots signed him to a future contract, so they clearly want to continue working with him, but he’ll need a much stronger camp to lock down a roster spot in Year 2.

I do think Belichick would have something of a soft spot for Ernie Adams’ final draft pick, though, so Nixon has that working in his favor.

@christie_fin

Is Logan Ryan a realistic addition ?

Probably not since he moved to safety two years ago and the Patriots are well-stocked there. But if he’s interested in switching back to cornerback or playing a hybrid role, he’d be an interesting option. Ryan was a solid player for the Patriots from 2013 to 2016 and a team New York Giants team captain under Joe Judge, who now is back in New England as an offensive assistant.

Reporters certainly would welcome a Ryan return. He was one of the team’s best interviews during his first stint here.

(UPDATE: That was quick. One day after being cut by New York, Ryan has agreed to a deal with Tampa Bay, reuniting with Brady.)

@mcginnis_nolan

Why haven?t we traded for Isabella

I wouldn’t hate a straight-up N’Keal Harry-for-Andy Isabella trade. I’m not convinced the UMass product would fare any better with the Patriots than he did in Arizona, but his pure speed could make him a worthwhile flier.

It seems clear to me that Harry will never become a reliable contributor in New England, so why not flip him for someone who might?