Bill Belichick Only Hints At New Patriots Staff, Won’t Name Play-Caller

Nearly two months after Josh McDaniels jumped ship to Las Vegas, we still do not know how the New England Patriots will structure their offensive coaching staff this season.

But we do know which coaches will be leading that charge.

Peppered with questions Monday morning about the Patriots’ post-McDaniels turnover, head coach Bill Belichick singled out two individuals: Matt Patricia and Joe Judge.

“We do all the things we do in the offseason, and certainly working through all the offensive and defensive and special teams systems and so forth is an important part of what we do,” Belichick, speaking publicly for the first time this offseason, told reporters at the NFL Annual Meeting in Palm Beach, Fla. “So we’re in that process.

“It’s great to have Joe Judge back and Matt, of course. They’re two really good coaches along with some of the other coaches we have offensively — Nick Caley, Troy (Brown) and so forth, guys that were here last year. We’re working through it, and we’ll do the best we can here.”

Patricia and Judge both are former Patriots coordinators (defense and special teams, respectively) who returned to New England after failed head-coaching stints with the Detroit Lions and New York Giants.