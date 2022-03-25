Patriots Mailbag: Is Stephon Gilmore Reunion Realistic Possibility?

@PoulinNick

How confident are you in Malcolm Butler to produce at least at a level close to what he was in his last season playing?

I honestly have no idea what to expect from Butler this season. He was solid in his final year with Tennessee in 2020, tallying 111 tackles, four interceptions and 14 passes defended and finishing as Pro Football Focus’s 15th-best cornerback. If the Patriots get that Butler, he’ll be a clear starter and a big boost to their depleted secondary, though still a substantial step down from J.C. Jackson.

But Butler’s 32 years old, and he hasn’t played a meaningful football game in over a year, abruptly retiring for personal reasons just before the 2021 season began. We’re still waiting on the details of his two-year, up-to-$9 million contract, but it’s likely low on guarantees and heavy on incentives.

As it currently stands, I’d view Butler as the favorite to start at one outside cornerback spot, but he’ll have competition from veteran newcomer Terrance Mitchell (29 starts over the past two seasons) and any potential draft picks New England adds next month. The Patriots also could start both Butler and Mitchell or a draftee and shift 2021 starter Jalen Mills into a multipositional role.

@Dutch35342151

Why are people sleeping on Jonathan Jones – defense definitely took a big hit when he went down last year and has traditionally done well covering Tyreek Hill. Why are we conveniently forgetting he exists?

I think plenty of people quickly pointed to Jones as a key in the Patriots’ forthcoming efforts to defend the newest member of the Miami Dolphins twice each season. Jones is a very good slot corner when healthy, and he’s probably the fastest player on New England’s roster — a necessary attribute when you’re matching up against Hill.

The bigger issue when debating how the Patriots will defend Hill and the Dolphins is New England’s shallowness and lack of overall speed at the cornerback position. You can stick Jones on Hill with safety help, sure, but who covers Jaylen Waddle, another slot burner with 4.37 speed? Nearly every other member of the Patriots’ cornerback room ran in the 4.6s (Butler, Mitchell, Myles Bryant and Joejuan Willams).

I’m very interested to see what additional moves New England makes to shore up this group before the season. I’ve had them taking corners in the first and fourth rounds in each of my first two mock drafts.

@FrogmansWorld

Who you think Belichick adds before draft? Best guess.

I still think bringing back Trey Flowers made a lot of sense. He’s yet to land with a new team since the Lions released him last week. More on why in here:

@ChefdDds89

Where do they go from here at LG?

I think a veteran addition is probably the most likely path for replacing Ted Karras. Ryan Bates, who visited the Patriots last week, would have fit that mold, but he signed an offer sheet with the Chicago Bears. I wouldn’t be surprised to see New England scoop up one of the remaining interior O-linemen while also drafting one in the middle rounds.