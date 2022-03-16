Brandon Bolden Reportedly Leaving Patriots, Joining Josh McDaniels

NESN Logo Sign In

Brandon Bolden is the first official member of Patriots West.

The veteran running back is expected to sign with former New England offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels’ new team, the Las Vegas Raiders, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday.

The #Raiders are expected to sign former #Patriots RB Brandon Bolden, I?m told. New coach Josh McDaniels and GM Dave Ziegler bring in a familiar face. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 16, 2022

Bolden has spent eight of his nine pro seasons with the Patriots, who signed him as an undrafted free agent in 2012. A core special teamer throughout his career, the 32-year-old took on a larger offensive role this past season, catching a career-high 41 passes for 405 yards and two touchdowns in place of an injured James White.

Bolden also is a popular locker-room figure and a favorite of Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, who said he regretted letting him leave for the Miami Dolphins ahead of the 2018 season. New England brought him back one year later.

“Brandon’s one of the best and always has been,” Belichick said in December. “… The way he goes about things, his consistency, his unselfishness, his ability to do whatever the team needs him to do, play tough, when he’s banged up, play in tough situations and come through is really an inspiration for all of us.”

McDaniels will rely on Bolden to help foster the culture he’s looking to establish with the Raiders, and it would not be surprising to see other ex-Patriots land in Vegas this offseason. McDaniels already loaded up his coaching staff with New England alums, including three other 2021 Patriots assistants.