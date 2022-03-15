NHL Trade Deadline Buyers Or Sellers? Making Calls For All 32 Teams

The NHL trade deadline is approaching and there still are teams in the playoff hunt while others are out of the picture.
We put together a list of all 32 teams ahead of Monday’s March 21 deadline to see which ones should buy, sell or stay put.
Let’s dive in.
Anaheim Ducks — Sell
The Ducks already traded defenseman Josh Mason to the Colorado Avalanche, and general manager Pat Verbeek probably isn’t done.
Arizona Coyotes — Sell
Jakob Chychrun’s injury that will sideline him for two to four weeks doesn’t help his trade value, but there likely will be teams still interested in his services. The Coyotes have players on expiring contracts (like Phil Kessel) and can provide reinforcements for teams looking to get out of salary cap misery.
Boston Bruins — Buy
Patrice Bergeron isn’t getting any younger and the window for Boston to win a Stanley Cup isn’t sealed shut, but it is getting close to being closed. Another piece or two (a legitimate second-line center and defenseman) and the Bruins could make a deep playoff run.
Buffalo Sabres — Sell
Different year, same old story with the Sabres.
Calgary Flames — Buy
The Flames already bolstered their lineup by adding Tyler Toffoli, and even though they’re up against the cap, Calgary still can afford to add a third-line center it really needs.
Carolina Hurricanes — Stay Put
The Hurricanes are a good team and don’t have a lot of wiggle room when it comes to cap space. They are atop the Metropolitan Division with 87 points — eight points ahead of the second-place New York Rangers. Basically, what they have isn’t broken, so don’t try to fix it.
Chicago Blackhawks — Sell
Teams will be in the market for a goalie (looking at you, Washington Capitals), and it might be worth seeing what teams will offer for Marc-Andre Fleury.
Colorado Avalanche — Buy
The Avs should be able to acquire a bottom-six forward without much of an issue.
Columbus Blue Jackets — Sell
The Blue Jackets have been better than expected this year, but a playoff-contending team might be interested in the services of Max Domi and/or Joonas Korpisal.
Dallas Stars — Buy
The Stars have been back-and-forth for the second wild-card spot and, as of Tuesday, sit just one point ahead of the Edmonton Oilers. A piece or two may help Dallas pull away in the wild card standings.
Detroit Red Wings — Sell
Detroit probably won’t be as aggressive at the deadline as it was last season considering the Red Wings are beginning to see the benefits of their rebuild, but Steve Yzerman definitely can afford another move or two to keep Detroit going in the right direction.
Edmonton Oilers — Buy
Watch for Edmonton to make a smaller move at the deadline to add a little more depth to its lineup.
Florida Panthers — Buy
Go big or go home. The Panthers are really good this year and if they want to keep up with the tough competition that is the Eastern Conference and Atlantic Division, they’d be best to buy at the deadline, especially if they can find a way to move some money around.
Los Angeles Kings — Buy
LA certainly could afford to bring in someone if the fit is right, but the Kings do sit in second place in the Pacific Division. If the Kings want to keep pace with the Flames, they should be buyers.
Minnesota Wild — Buy
The Wild suddenly find themselves in need of some pieces after going 3-6-1 in their last 10 games. Some physicality on the blue line and a center could help Minnesota get back on track.
Montreal Canadiens — Sell
The Canadiens are bad this year, to put it bluntly, and have a slew of pending unrestricted free agents –Ben Chiarot and Cedric Paquette to name a few — who could help Montreal acquire assets to rebuild.
Nashville Predators — Buy
This really could go either way and a lot of it depends on how the Preds handle Filip Forsberg. Nashville wants to sign him ahead of the deadline, but time is ticking.
New Jersey Devils — Sell
New Jersey has been out of playoff contention for what seems like the entire season. Might as well sell what you have and try to rebuild.
New York Islanders — Sell
Don’t expect a blockbuster trade from the Isles, but one that will add a little depth and require minimal return from other teams.
New York Rangers — Buy
The Rangers are a good team and in a playoff spot. They’re also in a great position to make moves that will really bolster their team.
Ottawa Senators — Sell
The Senators sit only above the Canadiens in the Atlantic Division, so now would be as good a time as ever to make some moves.
Philadelphia Flyers — Sell
It’s been an ugly season for Philly and getting rid of players like Keith Yandle or Justin Braun could free up a lot of cap space that will help the Flyers actually rebuild and not stick to whatever it is they’re trying to do.
Pittsburgh Penguins — Buy
Much like Patrice Bergeron, Sidney Crosby isn’t getting any younger and his team would like to get him another Stanley Cup. However, their prospects probably won’t have teams come calling quickly, but there is a move or two to be made.
San Jose Sharks — Sell
Tomas Hertl has been the name to watch from San Jose. Whether his extension can get done should dictate just how much the Sharks are willing to sell before next Monday.
Seattle Kraken — Sell
It’s been a disappointing inaugural season for the Kraken, might as well make some moves, get the high draft pick and start fresh next season.
St. Louis Blues — Buy
The Blues need help when it comes to their defense and bottom-six.
Tampa Bay Lightning — Buy
Stop us if you’ve heard this before: The Lightning are up against the cap, but that never has stopped them from adding to their areas of need. Expect the same this year.
Toronto Maple Leafs — Buy
Toronto has been strong this season, especially Auston Matthews who can’t stop scoring. But goaltending has been an issue of late and Jack Campbell will miss at least two weeks with a rib injury. The Maple Leafs could use a goalie at the deadline, especially if they want to make a deep run in the Stanley Cup playoffs.
Vancouver Canucks — Sell
The Canucks are in cap hell and probably should start thinking about selling off a few pieces. Vancouver reportedly wants to move on from Brock Boeser, but it will need to do more than that if it wants cap relief.
Vegas Golden Knights — Buy
The Golden Knights always seem to acquire and sign players despite precarious cap situations. They’ll have to get creative to be as aggressive this season as they have in the past.
Washington Capitals — Buy
Go get a goalie.
Winnipeg Jets — Either
Andrew Copp’s injury after a high hit could change the Jets’ plans. How aggressive they are either buying or selling will depend on Copp and other injuries to their trade assets.