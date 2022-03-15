NHL Trade Deadline Buyers Or Sellers? Making Calls For All 32 Teams

Florida Panthers — Buy

Go big or go home. The Panthers are really good this year and if they want to keep up with the tough competition that is the Eastern Conference and Atlantic Division, they’d be best to buy at the deadline, especially if they can find a way to move some money around.

Los Angeles Kings — Buy

LA certainly could afford to bring in someone if the fit is right, but the Kings do sit in second place in the Pacific Division. If the Kings want to keep pace with the Flames, they should be buyers.

Minnesota Wild — Buy

The Wild suddenly find themselves in need of some pieces after going 3-6-1 in their last 10 games. Some physicality on the blue line and a center could help Minnesota get back on track.

Montreal Canadiens — Sell

The Canadiens are bad this year, to put it bluntly, and have a slew of pending unrestricted free agents –Ben Chiarot and Cedric Paquette to name a few — who could help Montreal acquire assets to rebuild.

Nashville Predators — Buy

This really could go either way and a lot of it depends on how the Preds handle Filip Forsberg. Nashville wants to sign him ahead of the deadline, but time is ticking.

New Jersey Devils — Sell

New Jersey has been out of playoff contention for what seems like the entire season. Might as well sell what you have and try to rebuild.

New York Islanders — Sell

Don’t expect a blockbuster trade from the Isles, but one that will add a little depth and require minimal return from other teams.

New York Rangers — Buy

The Rangers are a good team and in a playoff spot. They’re also in a great position to make moves that will really bolster their team.

Ottawa Senators — Sell

The Senators sit only above the Canadiens in the Atlantic Division, so now would be as good a time as ever to make some moves.

Philadelphia Flyers — Sell

It’s been an ugly season for Philly and getting rid of players like Keith Yandle or Justin Braun could free up a lot of cap space that will help the Flyers actually rebuild and not stick to whatever it is they’re trying to do.