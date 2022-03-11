Celtics Reportedly Invite Ray Allen To Kevin Garnett’s Number-Retirement Ceremony

NESN Logo Sign In

Are the Boston Celtics set to reunite a band of brothers?

The C’s have invited to Ray Allen to attend Kevin Garnett’s number-retirement ceremony, The Boston Globe’s Gary Washburn reported Thursday night via Twitter. Allen has been all-but exiled from the Celtics family since 2011 when he left Boston for the Miami Heat in free agency, and his attendance would represent the end of a long-running feud between Garnett and him.

“The #Celtics are using the KG retirement ceremony as a chance to reunite the 2008 championship team,” Washburn wrote in a tweet. “Ray Allen has been invited to the ceremony on Sunday.”

A potential reconciliation between Allen and Garnett has been in the cards since last month, when Allen, Garnett and fellow Celtics legend Paul Pierce posed together for a photo at the 2022 NBA All-Star Game.

The Celtics will retire Garnett’s No. 5 to the TD Garden rafters Sunday. Should Allen accept Boston’s invitation to attend, it undoubtedly will be an emotional public reunion, from which sports fans everywhere might benefit.