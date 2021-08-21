Celtics Set Date To Retire Kevin Garnett’s Jersey To TD Garden Rafters

NESN Logo Sign In

Kevin Garnett won’t have to wait much longer to have his number raised to the TD Garden rafters.

The ceremony for the Boston Celtics legend originally was supposed to take place last season, but had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now with TD Garden expected to be at least near full capacity when the Celtics begin their new slate of games, the Celtics have decided on March 13 as the day they will honor Garnett. Boston will host the Dallas Mavericks that day.

Garnett was an integral part of the 2008 Celtics team that won a championship, forming the Big 3 with Ray Allen and Paul Pierce.

Of course, a lot has happened since then, and it’s unclear if Ray Allen will be present when No. 5 gets retired.