Deshaun Watson Contract: Reported Details Of QB’s New Deal With Browns

Deshaun Watson reportedly chose the Cleveland Browns on Friday, one day after informing the franchise it was out of the sweepstakes for his services and more than one year after the quarterback first requested a trade from the Houston Texans.

So, what led to the change of heart? Money, probably.

Not only is Cleveland reportedly trading three first-round draft picks and a third-round pick to Houston as part of the blockbuster. The Browns also reportedly are giving Watson a massive contract, which theoretically could explain his sudden willingness to waive his no-trade clause for Cleveland.

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported the Browns are giving Watson a five-year, $230 million deal that’s full guaranteed. According to Rapoport, that’s $80 million more than the previous record for fully guaranteed money at signing.

Aaron Rodgers signed a contract extension with the Green Bay Packers earlier this offseason that includes about $150 million in guaranteed money. Watson’s new deal blows that out of the water, as ESPN’s Jake Trotter pointed out Friday.