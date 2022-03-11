Deshaun Watson Won’t Face Criminal Charges, Still Faces Civil Suits

NESN Logo Sign In

Deshaun Watson will not face criminal charges stemming from 22 allegations of sexual misconduct that were brought against him last year.

The Houston Texans quarterback learned his fate Friday afternoon.

“After a Harris County grand jury was presented all the evidence and had the opportunity to hear from all witnesses, grand jurors declined to indict Deshaun Watson,” Dane Schiller, a spokesman for the Harris County district attorney’s office said in a statement obtained by NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport. “Grand jury proceedings are secret by law, so no information related to their inquiry may be disclosed.”

Watson still faces civil suits, but will not be charged criminally. Twenty-two different women accused Watson of harassment and sexual assault during massage sessions.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported he expects Watson’s trade market to “ramp up quickly” with multiple teams interested in acquiring him.