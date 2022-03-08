Eight Under-The-Radar Receivers Patriots Could Target In Free Agency

NESN Logo Sign In

If reports coming out of the NFL Scouting Combine prove accurate, don’t expect the New England Patriots to take any big swings on wide receivers this offseason.

That likely means no Davante Adams, no Chris Godwin, no Allen Robinson, no Odell Beckham Jr., no Amari Cooper (assuming he is released).

The Patriots could look to the 2022 NFL Draft or the trade market to bolster their receiving corps. But if they pursue the free agency route, here are eight options outside of the top tier they could target:

(Ages are as of Week 1 of the 2022 season)

JuJu Smith-Schuster, Pittsburgh Steelers

Age: 25

2021 stats: 15 catches, 129 yards, no touchdowns

It’s hard to believe Smith-Schuster still is just 25 years old. He did not have a good 2021 season after re-signing with Pittsburgh on a one-year deal, playing in just five games before suffering a season-ending shoulder injury. But he showed superstar potential early in his career, was productive as recently as 2020 (97-831-9 in 16 games) and should be affordable this offseason.

Christian Kirk, Arizona Cardinals

Age: 25

2021 stats: 77 catches, 982 yards, five touchdown

Kirk has been consistently productive over his four seasons in Arizona, and 2021 was his best yet. While his raw totals were solid, his most impressive stat was his 74.8% catch rate, good for seventh-best among wideouts with at least 40 targets. Kirk is likely to command the largest contract of any player on this list, so he could wind up being out of the Patriots’ price range.

Cedrick Wilson, Dallas Cowboys

Age: 26

2021 stats: 45 catches, 602 yards, six touchdowns

Overshadowed by Cooper, CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup in Dallas, Wilson is coming off a career year in his fourth pro season. He caught 73.8% of his passes, averaged 13.4 yards per catch and topped 100 yards in two of the Cowboys’ final seven games. He has good size (6-foot-2, 200 pounds), good quickness (6.89-second three-cone drill) and even some gadget-play potential (5-for-5 on pass attempts in his career). The Cowboys love Wilson and could make a strong push to keep him after letting Cooper go.