Patriots Mock Draft 1.0: Double Dip At Position Of Need Headlines Haul

NESN Logo Sign In

With the NFL Scouting Combine now complete, it’s time for NESN.com’s first 2022 New England Patriots mock draft.

Though the Patriots almost certainly will maneuver their way up and down the board on draft night, trades were off-limits in this particular mock.

(Note: The exact position of New England’s final three selections likely will change once compensatory picks are distributed.)

First round, No. 21: CB Trent McDuffie, Washington

With Pro Bowler J.C. Jackson reportedly expected to test free agency, cornerback vaults to the top of the Patriots’ offseason priority list. And while that doesn’t guarantee they’ll draft one with their top pick — which they haven’t done since they picked Cyrus Jones 60th overall in 2016 — we love McDuffie’s fit in Bill Belichick’s defense.

At 5-foot-11, 193 pounds, he’s similar in size to Jackson (5-10, 201 at his pro day) and is experienced and adept in man coverage, starting 26 games for a Washington defense that’s churned out quality defensive backs in recent years. McDuffie also is an aggressive tackler and a cerebral player, telling reporters last week that he watches upward of four hours of film each day.

NFL Media’s Lance Zierlein and Pro Football Focus’s Mike Renner both compared McDuffie to Green Bay Packers standout Jaire Alexander.

I asked Washington CB Trent McDuffie about his film study and preparation.



He said watches film from 5:30 until 10:00, at least 4 games a day.



Then I asked him about specific things that he?s looking for. Says he?s a big situation football guy and wants to throw off timing. pic.twitter.com/LRKLCjUQfu — Derrick (@Steelers_DB) March 5, 2022

The one attribute that could give the Patriots pause is McDuffie’s 29 3/4-inch arms. The last five corners New England drafted all had at least 31-inch arms, with the last three topping 32 inches.