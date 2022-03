NESN Logo Sign In

Game details for Liverpool’s UEFA Champions League quarterfinal series against Benfica now have been confirmed.

The Reds will visit Portugal on Tuesday, April 5, for the first leg at Estadio da Luz. The return leg will take place Wednesday, April 13 at Anfield.

Both games will kick off at 3 p.m. ET.