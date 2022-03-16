Matthew Judon, Other Patriots Actively Recruiting Chandler Jones

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots already have one Pro Bowl edge rusher. Matthew Judon would love them to add another.

Judon, who’s spent the week attempting to recruit free agents to New England on Twitter, sent a pitch Tuesday night to Arizona Cardinals outside linebacker Chandler Jones, who’s set to hit the market when the new league year opens Wednesday.

New England Patriots — Matthew Judon (@man_dammn) March 15, 2022

He had support, too. Safety Devin McCourty, a Patriots teammate of Jones’ from 2012-15, seconded Judon’s suggestion, as did wide receiver Kendrick Bourne.

? sounds good to me-Dmac — Devin&Jason McCourty (@McCourtyTwins) March 16, 2022

Yuh!!! ? — Kendrick Bourne Poly (@BournePoly11) March 16, 2022

Jones started his career in New England, then was traded to Arizona after the 2015 season. Since leaving, the 2012 first-round draft pick has made three Pro Bowls (including one this past season) and two All-Pro first teams. He has 107 1/2 career sacks, 118 career tackles for loss, 33 career forced fumbles and spots on both the Patriots’ and the NFL’s All-Decade Teams for the 2010s.