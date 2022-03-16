Baker Mayfield Posts Cryptic Tweet About Uncertain Future With Browns

NESN Logo Sign In

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield took to Twitter on Tuesday night to post a very cryptic (and perhaps bizarre) tweet, and it’s led many to think his time in Cleveland could be running out.

“The past 4 years have been nothing short of truly life changing since I heard my name called in the draft to go to Cleveland,” Mayfield wrote. “This is not a message with hidden meaning. This is strictly to thank the city of Cleveland for embracing my family and me. We have made many memories and shared growing in this process through all the ups and downs.

“I have no clue what happens next, which is the meaning behind the silence I have had during the duration of this process. I can only control what I can, which is trusting in God’s plan throughout this process.”

You can read Mayfield’s full post below:

With many uncertainties, here is where my head and heart is. pic.twitter.com/psipN96cmh — Baker Mayfield (@bakermayfield) March 16, 2022

Mayfield, the former No. 1 overall pick by the Browns in 2018, is set to enter the final year of his rookie contract after Cleveland picked up his fifth-year option. Mayfield is set to earn nearly $19 million in base salary.

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson had been linked to the Browns in recent days. The Athletic’s Jeff Howe reported Tuesday how, if the Browns were to land Watson, they would move Mayfield. Cleveland also could trade Mayfield even if they were not to land Watson, according to Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com.