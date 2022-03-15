NESN Announces Talent Roster For 2022 Red Sox Season

LENNY DINARDO (@DinardoLenny) returns for his sixth season on NESN after joining the network in 2017 as a pregame and postgame analyst. DiNardo was a pitcher for the Red Sox and a member of the 2004 World Series Championship team. He also pitched for the Oakland Athletics and Kansas City Royals before retiring from baseball in 2013.

DENNIS ECKERSLEY (Twitter: @Eck43) has been with NESN since 2003. He was elected into Baseball’s Hall of Fame in 2005 after pitching 24 seasons in the major leagues with five teams (Cleveland, Boston, Chicago Cubs, Oakland, and St. Louis), including two different stints with the Red Sox (1978-84, 1998). He spent the first 12 years of his career as a starting pitcher then moved to the bullpen to become one of the most dominant closers in the game. During a five-year stretch beginning in 1988, Eckersley averaged 44 saves, a 1.88 ERA, more than 1 strikeout per inning, and less than 1 walk per 9 innings. In 1992, Eckersley became only the second relief pitcher to win both the AL MVP and Cy Young Award in the same year.

TONY MASSAROTTI (@TonyMassarotti) A Waltham native, Massarotti has been covering the Boston sports scene for over 30 years. Between 1994 and 2008 he was the Red Sox beat writer for the Boston Herald where he covered the 2004 and 2007 World Series championship teams. Massarotti has also worked as a columnist for The Boston Globe. Since forming the “Felger & Mazz” show on 98.5 The Sports Hub in 2009, Michael Felger and Tony Massarotti have achieved unprecedented industry ratings success. The show won the prestigious 2019 Marconi Award and most recently was voted the No. 1 afternoon show in the country by Barrett Sports Media. Tony has written multiple Red Sox related books, including, “Big Papi: My Story of Big Dreams and Big Hits,” which he co-authored with David Ortiz, and “Knuckler: My Life with Baseball’s Most Confounding Pitch,” written with Tim Wakefield. He is currently working on a fifth book.

WILL MIDDLEBROOKS (@Middlebrooks) is in his first season as NESN pregame and postgame analyst. Middlebrooks also serves as a baseball analyst for CBS Sports HQ and is a co-host of the “WAKE and RAKE Podcast.” Selected by the Red Sox in the 2007 MLB Draft, Middlebrooks spent eight seasons in the organization, including the first three of his six years in the majors. The Texas native burst onto the scene as a rookie in 2011, batting .288 with 15 home runs and 54 RBI in 75 games. He was a key contributor to the 2013 World Series championship team, serving as the team’s primary third baseman. When the Red Sox returned to play after the Boston Marathon in 2013, Middlebrooks tweeted, “I can’t wait to put on my jersey today? I get to play for the strongest city out there. #BostonStrong,” with the hashtag becoming a rallying cry for the season.

KEVIN MILLAR (@KMillar15) is in his first season as analyst in NESN’s broadcast booth. Millar has co-hosted “Intentional Talk” on MLB Network since the show’s inception in 2011. The 2004 World Series champion spent three of his 12 major league seasons with the Red Sox, batting .282 with 52 home runs and 220 RBI in 432 games for Boston from 2003-05. The former first baseman and outfielder used “Cowboy Up!” as a rallying cry for the 2004 Red Sox team that advanced to the American League Championship Series and had a vocal role in helping the team overcome an 0-3 series deficit to the New York Yankees in the ALCS, eventually winning their first World Series in 86 years.

MIKE MONACO (Twitter: @MikeMonaco_) joined NESN for the 2020 season for select play-by-play games. The Cohasset, MA native spent three seasons between 2017 and 2019 with the Pawtucket Red Sox (Triple-A) and also broadcasts college sports for ESPN and the ACC Network. Before joining ESPN, Monaco broadcast college sports for FOX Sports and the Big Ten Network and has also called college basketball for NBC Sports. Monaco has called select games for NBC Sports Chicago’s coverage of White Sox, Blackhawks and Bulls. Monaco served as a broadcaster in the Cape Cod Baseball League (2013 and 2014) and for the Chicago Cubs? (2015) and San Diego Padres’ (2016) Single-A affiliates in the Midwest League. The University of Notre Dame graduate has also served as a play-by-play broadcaster, reporter, and host for his alma mater, including nationally syndicated Notre Dame football shows.

DAVE O’BRIEN enters his 32nd year of Major League Baseball broadcasting and his seventh in NESN’s play-by-play role after nine years with Red Sox radio network. O’Brien recently re-joined ESPN and is the the ACC Network lead play-by-play announcer for its college football and college basketball coverage. Between 2002 and 2017 he served as a play-by-play commentator for ESPN, working Major League Baseball telecasts and college basketball. He has called the LCS and World Series for Major League Baseball’s International broadcasts, as well as select MLB playoff series on ESPN Radio. He worked as both a radio and television announcer for the Florida Marlins between 1993 and 2001 and was the television voice of the New York Mets on WPIX-TV between 2003 and 2005. He also did radio play-by-play on Atlanta Braves games in 1990 and 1991 as well as college football and basketball action for the University of Georgia and University of Miami. A Boston native, O’Brien received the Georgia Associated Press “Best Sports Play-by-Play” honor in 1988 and 1991 and the Achievements in Radio (A.I.R.) award for Best Play-by-Play for his call of Mark McGwire’s 59th home run in 1998. O’Brien and his family reside in Rye, New Hampshire.

ADAM PELLERIN (Twitter: @AdamPellerin) serves as a host for NESN’s pregame and postgame shows. Adam fills a number of different roles at the network including hosting “NESN Clubhouse” and the “Ultimate Red Sox show.” The Massachusetts native joined NESN in 2012 after serving as general assignment reporter and fill-in anchor at FOX 25 for five years. His television reporting career began in Portland, Maine, at CBS affiliate WGME. Adam is a graduate of Suffolk University, where he was the starting catcher on the baseball team.