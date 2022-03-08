Green Bay Packers Sign Aaron Rodgers to a Four-Year Extension by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Aaron Rodgers will be back with the Green Bay Packers Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reports.

The #Packers and MVP QB Aaron Rodgers have agreed to terms on a 4-year, $200M deal that makes him the highest paid player in NFL history, sources say. He gets a whopping $153M guaranteed and his cap number goes down. A monstrous commitment by GB for years to come. 💰 💰 💰 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 8, 2022

Rodgers and the Packers have agreed upon a massive four-year, $200 million extension to keep him in Green Bay. This contract also guarantees Rodgers $153 million. The Packers had wanted their franchise quarterback to make up his mind about returning to Green Bay as soon as possible so they can make whatever moves they need to this offseason.

One of those moves is expected to be a contract extension or the franchise tag for wide receiver Davante Adams. There is no way Rodgers would’ve signed a new deal with the Packers without being assured that Adams would also be with the team. Rodgers likely needed assurance that the Packers will upgrade the wide receiver position through the draft or free agency.

The next question for Green Bay will be what to do with 2020 first-round draft pick Jordan Love? The Packers will likely now try and find a trade partner for the young quarterback to recoup some value for what is looking like a wasted draft pick.

The Packers are the odds on favorite to represent the NFC in the Super Bowl next season at +350.