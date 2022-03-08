What Blockbuster Russell Wilson Trade Means For Patriots, Josh McDaniels

NESN Logo Sign In

And you thought Aaron Rodgers remaining in Green Bay would be the biggest NFL news to come out of Tuesday.

Hours after Rodgers confirmed to Pat McAfee that he was sticking with the Packers, ESPN’s Adam Schefter dropped the first true bombshell of this NFL offseason: Russell Wilson traded from the Seattle Seahawks to the Denver Broncos for a package that includes multiple first-round draft picks.

The Broncos also are shipping quarterback Drew Lock, defensive lineman Shelby Harris and tight end Noah Fant to Seattle as part of the franchise-shaking deal, according to multiple reports.

Trade package:



Seattle gets QB Drew Lock, TE Noah Fant, DL Shelby Harris, two first-round picks, two second-round picks and a fifth-round pick.



Denver gets Russell Wilson and a fourth-round pick. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 8, 2022

The ramifications of this trade — which cannot be finalized until the new league year opens next Wednesday — will be felt across the NFL, and especially in the AFC West, which now becomes the league’s most formidable division.

Here are three thoughts on how Wilson’s Mile High move will impact the New England Patriots — and one particular ex-Patriots assistant:

1. We wrote earlier Tuesday about how Rodgers’ contract extension was good news for the Patriots because it kept him away from the Broncos, whom he reportedly considered joining before re-committing to Green Bay. So much for that.