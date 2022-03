NESN Logo Sign In

Patrick Kane continues to be one of the best players in the NHL.

The Boston Bruins welcome a fellow Original Six team to TD Garden on Thursday as they take on the Chicago Blackhawks for the first time in a long time.

Kane currently has 19 goals and 45 assists so far this season, including a six-point game in his last game. The Blackhawks forward is coming in hot.

