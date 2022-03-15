Five Takeaways From Patriots’ Opening Day Of NFL Free Agency

NESN Logo Sign In

The NFL’s legal tampering period opened at noon ET on Monday, triggering an avalanche of deals and rumors.

Here are five takeaways from how the New England Patriots approached the unofficial first day of NFL free agency:

1. This wasn’t a repeat of 2021

Flush with salary cap space and lean on roster talent last March, the Patriots spent wildly on the first day of the legal tampering period, agreeing to terms with seven external free agents. This year, they took a decidely more measured approach.

As of Monday night, the Patriots had yet to reach contract agreements with any outside free agents. Most of their early moves have involved locking up veteran leaders, with safety Devin McCourty, special teamer Matthew Slater and backup quarterback Brian Hoyer all re-signing on Sunday or Monday. New England also re-upped reserve center/guard James Ferentz, who’s been with the franchise since 2018, and placed a second-round restricted free agent tender on wide receiver Jakobi Meyers.

This was a return to the norm for Bill Belichick and company, who traditionally have waited out the first wave of free agency before making their moves.

2. The Patriots need a new No. 1 cornerback

As expected, J.C. Jackson cashed in in free agency, landing a reported five-year, $82.5 million contract from the cornerback-needy Los Angeles Chargers. The average annual value of Jackson’s deal ($16.5 million) wasn’t mind-blowing — five corners have contracts with higher per-year marks — but its structure is front-loaded, reportedly paying him $28 million in Year 1, $40 million guaranteed over the first two years and $54 million over the first three years.

The Patriots declined to use the $17.3 million franchise tag on Jackson, who always was expected to fetch more on the open market than his old team would be willing or able to pay. With an outside cornerback depth chart that currently consists of just Jalen Mills, Joejuan Williams, Shaun Wade and Justin Bethel, Jackson’s replacement likely will need to come from outside the organization.