Red Sox Spring Training: Who (And What) To Watch With 2022 Camp Underway

NESN Logo Sign In

Major League Baseball is back, and so, too, are the Boston Red Sox, who joined the other 29 clubs in reporting to spring training Sunday, three and a half weeks before Opening Day.

The lockout cast uncertainty over the 2022 season, but after 99 days, MLB and the MLB Players Association last Thursday agreed to a new collective bargaining agreement. Thus, we finally can stop speaking in hypotheticals and fully assess Boston’s standing ahead of the new campaign.

Now, that doesn’t mean there still aren’t questions surrounding the Red Sox, who are looking to build on a successful 2021 in which they fell just two wins shy of reaching the World Series. So, let’s examine some of the key talking points as the Sox arrive in Fort Myers, Fla., for what figures to be a unique camp.

Most intriguing storyline: Will the Red Sox make a splash in free agency?

The end of the lockout means MLB’s transaction freeze is over. And we’re already seeing a wave of activity, with trades being completed and free agents flying off the board. It’s fair to wonder how aggressive Boston will be in rounding out its roster. Several intriguing names still are available on the open market, and the Red Sox have the financial resources to strike at some point. Why not now?

Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom so far has refrained from handing out big-money contracts, with Kiké Hernández’s two-year, $14 million deal last offseason being his largest expenditure to date. But one could argue the Red Sox should strongly consider flexing their monetary muscle before the April 7 opener, as they’re slated to have a lot of cash come off the books next offseason, when the free agent market isn’t quite as strong.

The Red Sox could use a right-handed bat. Or another starting pitcher. Or more bullpen help.

Basically, the roster is constructed as such that Boston doesn’t desperately need anything, but it definitely would benefit from bolstering one or more areas.