Patriots Rumors Live: Keeping Tabs On New England Free Agency Chatter

The NFL’s legal tampering period is underway, and rumors and speculation abound.
Consider this tracker your one-stop shop for all Patriots-related scuttlebutt as New England begins assembling its roster for the 2022 season.
To follow along with all of the Patriots’ signings and departures, click here.
1:44 p.m.: Matthew Slater, staying:
But Ted Karras, going:
1:13 p.m.: Patriots outside linebacker Matthew Judon is doing his best to recruit Bobby Wagner and Allen Robinson to New England.
Wagner and Robinson are arguably the best inside linebacker and wide receiver available in free agency, respectively, and the Patriots have needs at both positions.
12:35 p.m.: The Patriots are among the teams showing interest in Green Bay Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling, per a report from the Providence Journal’s Mark Daniels.
Valdes-Scantling is big (6-foot-4, 206 pounds) and fast (4.37-second 40-yard dash), and he’s averaged 17.5 yards per catch in his four-year career, with a league-best mark of 20.9 in 2020. But he’s caught just 48.9% of his career targets, the worst mark of any wideout with at least 100 targets since 2018.
For more on Valdes-Scantling’s potential fit in New England, click here.
12:30 p.m.: The Cleveland Browns released veteran wide receiver Jarvis Landry after trying and failing to trade him. The Patriots are not expected to have significant interest in the former Miami Dolphin, per the Boston Herald’s Andrew Callahan.
11:10 a.m.: Multiple outlets have reported the Los Angeles Chargers will make a strong push for Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson. Does this tweet from Chargers safety Derwin James hint at a forthcoming Jackson deal?
One of the NFL’s premier interception artists, the 26-year-old Jackson is set to cash in after earning Pro Bowl and second-team All-Pro honors this season for the first time in his career.