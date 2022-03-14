Patriots Rumors Live: Keeping Tabs On New England Free Agency Chatter

NESN Logo Sign In

The NFL’s legal tampering period is underway, and rumors and speculation abound.

Consider this tracker your one-stop shop for all Patriots-related scuttlebutt as New England begins assembling its roster for the 2022 season.

To follow along with all of the Patriots’ signings and departures, click here.

1:44 p.m.: Matthew Slater, staying:

The Patriots are expected to reach a new deal with 10X Pro Bowl special teamer Matthew Slater, per source.



Another year for the heart and soul of their roster. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 14, 2022

But Ted Karras, going:

The #Bengals are signing OL Ted Karras to a 3-year, $18M deal, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 14, 2022

1:13 p.m.: Patriots outside linebacker Matthew Judon is doing his best to recruit Bobby Wagner and Allen Robinson to New England.