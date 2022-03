NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Pride kept up their Premier Hockey Federation dominance.

The Pride defeated the Connecticut Whale by a score of 4-2 to win the Isobel Cup for the second-straight season.

Evelina Raselli scored the game-tying goal in the third period before Taylor Wenczkowski scored the game-winner just seconds later to help Boston win.

