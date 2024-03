Boston Bruins forward James van Riemsdyk reached a major NHL milestone last week during a game against the Edmonton Oilers, as he played in his 1,000th career regular-season game.

With this milestone, van Riemsdyk joins captain Brad Marchand as the second active Bruin to achieve the 1,000-game landmark.

For more, watch the “Awaken 180 Moment of the Week,” presented by Awaken 180 Weightloss.