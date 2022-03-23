NFL Rumors: Dolphins Land Tyreek Hill In Blockbuster Trade With Chiefs

NESN Logo Sign In

Much to the chagrin of the New England Patriots, the Dolphins’ offense now features one of the most explosive offensive playmakers in all of football.

Tyreek Hill on Wednesday afternoon was traded from the Kansas City Chiefs to the Dolphins, as first reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Miami reportedly gave up five total draft picks in order to acquire the six-time Pro Bowl selection: a first-, second- and fourth-round pick this year as well as fourth-round and sixth-round selections in 2023.

The Fins also are expected to give Hill a massive new contract, which reportedly was a sticking point between the 28-year-old and his now-former team. Hill’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, informed Schefter that Miami is prepared to sign the speedster to a four-year, $120 million extension with $72.2 million guaranteed.

The new contract for Hill marks the second long-term, lucrative contract handed out by the Dolphins in as many days. Miami on Tuesday reportedly landed stud tackle Terron Armstead, arguably the best free agent available on the market this offseason, on a five-year deal worth $75 million.

With Hill now in the fold, the Dolphins boast a very solid receiving corps that also features the likes of Jaylen Waddle, DeVante Parker, Cedrick Wilson Jr. and Preston Williams. Miami, which finished 9-8 last season and narrowly missed out on the playoffs, certainly has the talent to end its five-year postseason drought in 2022.