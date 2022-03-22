Why Patriots Ditching Fullback Wouldn’t Be Surprising Shift For Offense

NESN Logo Sign In

Jakob Johnson broke a bit of news on his way out of New England.

After signing with Josh McDaniels’ Las Vegas Raiders last week, the 27-year-old fullback told a German news outlet that his services were no longer needed in Foxboro, Mass., because the Patriots were eliminating his position from their offense.

If true, that’s a seismic shift for Bill Belichick’s club, which annually has ranked at or near the top of the NFL in fullback usage. But not an altogether surprising one.

This is the pivot some were predicting after New England shelled out big money for tight ends Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith last March. Here at NESN.com, we left Johnson — who succeeded All-Decade Teamer James Develin in 2019 — off many of our preseason roster projections for that very reason.

Our reasoning: The last time the Patriots’ offense featured two top-tier tight ends (Rob Gronkowski and Aaron Hernandez from 2010 to 2012), they didn’t use a fullback, leaning far more on 12 personnel (one back, two tight ends) than 21 personnel (two backs, one tight end).

In 2012, New England ran just six total snaps with two backs and one tight end on the field, according to NFL GSIS’s formation-tracking data. It utilized two tight ends on more than 500 snaps. Develin, an offensive staple during the final thrust of the Tom Brady era, didn’t become a regular contributor until 2013, after Hernandez’s tragic exit.

The arrivals of Henry and Smith were expected to trigger a return to that 12 personnel heyday. After all, why would you pay two tight ends a total of $25 million per year if you weren’t going to heavily feature both of them?