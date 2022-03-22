Jeremy Swayman Not Bothered By Bruins’ Big-Game Moments

NESN Logo Sign In

It’s no secret that Jeremy Swayman knows how to stay poised even in the moments when the game is on the line.

The Bruins goalie showed off once again how tough it is to rattle him in Boston’s 3-2 overtime win over the Montreal Canadiens on Monday night at Bell Centre. It was Swayman’s first taste of the Habs on the road and he picked up his 18th win of the season in the process.

Brad Marchand put the game away for the Bruins, but Swayman kept his team in it despite the Canadiens taking a 2-1 lead before Boston forced overtime.

Not even overtime against the B’s historic rival could get into Swayman’s head, though.

“As for Swayman, like I said, I don’t think the moments bother him at all, a bit like (Charlie) McAvoy like that as a young guy,” head coach Bruce Cassidy told reporters after the game, per team-provided audio. “There are exceptions when they come in as young players that can rise up as the temperature of the game goes up and the importance of the game, their game goes up. And Swayman seems to be that guy, too.”

Swayman earned his ninth win in 10 starts and really has turned a corner after his ugly outing against the Pittsburgh Penguins in which Cassidy called him out.

The rookie goalie continues to solidify himself as the B’s No. 1 goalie as Boston looks to close out the regular season strong and make a deep playoff run.