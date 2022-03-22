Nine Players Patriots Could Target In Second Wave Of NFL Free Agency

NESN Logo Sign In

After mostly sitting out the opening salvo of NFL free agency, the New England Patriots have been hard at work in Week 2.

On Monday, the Patriots made their biggest signing yet (internal or external), re-upping right tackle Trent Brown on a reported two-year contract. They also hosted four veteran free agents for visits or tryouts: cornerback Malcolm Butler, running back Leonard Fournette, offensive lineman Ryan Bates and quarterback Joshua Dobbs.

This activity illustrates that New England’s 2022 roster still is taking shape — that improvements still can and will be made even after the team’s sleepy start to the new league year. Whether those improvements will be enough to keep pace in what looks like a loaded AFC remains to be seen, but any final judgments rendered at this stage are premature.

As the Patriots’ roster-construction process continues, here are nine still-available veteran free agents who could be on their radar (not including the aforementioned four who’ve already visited Gillette Stadium this week):

WR Odell Beckham Jr.

Beckham tore his ACL in the Super Bowl and wouldn’t be an immediate contributor, but if the Patriots — who made a push to sign the 29-year-old in November — are confident he can recover, they could buy low on a wideout with high-end upside. Matthew Judon and Kendrick Bourne on Monday campaigned for Beckham to sign with New England.

WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling

The Patriots reportedly showed interest in the former Green Bay Packers deep threat during the legal tampering period, and he remains unsigned. Valdes-Scantling averaged 17.5 yards per reception over his four seasons with the Pack but caught just 49.8% of his targets, worst among all wideouts with at least 100 targets during that span.

WR Cole Beasley

Beasley’s outspokenness and political views could be a source of friction, but he was a productive slot target for the AFC East-rival Bills, seeing 100-plus targets in each of the last three seasons and catching 82 passes in each of the last two. Buffalo released the soon-to-be 33-year-old last week after trying and failing to trade him.