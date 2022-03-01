World Taekwondo Rescinds Vladimir Putin’s Black Belt, Bans Russian Flag

NESN Logo Sign In

The sports world continues to make statements regarding Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

World Taekwondo has decided to strip Russian President Vladimir Putin of his honorary ninth dan taekwondo black belt following his decision to invade Ukraine, Reuters reports. A ninth dan black belt is the second-highest degree belt in taekwondo.

World Taekwondo said in a statement it did not feel Putin reflected its motto, “Peace is more precious than triumph. … In this regard, World Taekwondo has decided to withdraw the honorary ninth dan black belt conferred to Mr. Vladimir Putin in November 2013.”

World Taekwondo also stated it would not allow the Russian flag or anthem at its events, mimicking the rule the International Olympic Committee already had in place.

The decision to remove Putin’s honorary black belt follows a long line of sports and economic sanctions against both Putin individually and Russia as a whole.

The NHL on Monday condemned the invasion and suspended its business partnerships in Russia, one day after the International Judo Federation suspended Putin’s status of honorary president and ambassador. In soccer, FIFA and UEFA have suspended Russia from competing in their events, which means Russia cannot compete in the 2022 World Cup.