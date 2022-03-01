Bruce Arians Jokingly (?) Reveals Asking Price For Tom Brady Trade

NESN Logo Sign In

Bruce Arians was an open book during his first media availability at the NFL Scouting Combine.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach faced many questions Tuesday about quarterback Tom Brady, who announced his NFL retirement last month. Arians said Brady’s retirement caught him by surprise, but that he, unlike many, believes the 44-year-old will stay retired. He also said his relationship with Brady is in a good place, despite reporting indicating otherwise.

Since Brady retired, many have speculated that the future Hall of Famer could return with intentions of forcing a trade to another team, like the San Francisco 49ers. The Mike Florios of the world are all-in on this theory.

Arians on Tuesday said he would not facilitate such a request, calling it “bad business.” He then was asked what it would take for him to reconsider.

“Five No. 1s — maybe,” he said, referring to top draft picks.

Arians clearly was joking, but he appeared to be serious about shutting down a potential Brady trade request. Ultimately, that probably wouldn’t be his call, as Brady likely would negotiate with the Glazer family (the Buccaneers’ co-owners) and general manager Jason Licht.

And, if Brady really wanted to play hardball and force a trade, the Bucs would be foolish to not acquiesce. That said, Arians seemingly is convinced that Brady only would play for Tampa if he decides to return, so all of these points might be moot.