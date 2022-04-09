Adam Schefter’s Distasteful Dwayne Haskins Tweet Adds To Recent Flubs

NESN Logo Sign In

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter irked football fans Saturday with the framing of his initial, since-deleted tweet pertaining to the untimely death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins.

Haskins, 24, tragically died Saturday in South Florida after he reportedly was struck by a truck. Schefter, while being the first to report the news, acknowledged Haskins’ struggles as an NFL quarterback in his initial tweet. It angered players, media members and football fans given the distastefulness.

Schefter’s post, however, does not stand alone with regards to reports that have angered the public recently.

Less than a month ago, Schefter tweeted about the quote-on-quote truth coming out about now Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson. Watson, formerly of the Houston Texans, was facing 22 civil suits for sexual misconduct and sexual assault. When it became public that Watson avoided criminal charges, Schefter hinted at Watson’s innocence, which then prompted many to shred Schefter for not knowing how the legal system worked.

Schefter would apologize for the tweet shortly after.

This was a poorly worded tweet that deserves a proper response. It was intended to provide insight into the strategy of Watson?s legal team from its POV. I should have been clearer. As legal experts have explained, a lack of an indictment alone does not mean someone is innocent. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 11, 2022

But the apology pertaining to Watson’s situation came some five months after Schefter was again left apologizing for a previous report on a domestic situation involving Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook.