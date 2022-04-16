Bruins Fans Will Love This Jeremy Swayman, Linus Ullmark Postgame Hug

NESN Logo Sign In

Boston Bruins goaltender Linus Ullmark was sidelined for Saturday’s game against the Pittsburgh Penguins due to injury, leaving starting netminder Jeremy Swayman without his postgame partner in crime after a 2-1 victory at TD Garden.

Ullmark, however, made sure to find Swayman back in the tunnel, and in turn kept the pair’s postgame hug celebration alive. The video tweeted out by the organization is sure to make Bruins fans happy.

Check it out:

Swayman surely was happy to find Ullmark waiting for him after saying immediately before on NESN how they would have to keep the tradition going. Swayman did give Bruins forward Nick Foligno a big embrace on the ice before a comical chest bump with backup goaltender Troy Grosenick.

“(Nick Foligno’s) been hugging the whole year so we can’t leave him out to dry ever, he’s got a great hug. (Grosencik) and I talked before the game and we said we were going to do a pretty big chest bump, we both kind of lost balance there so that was awesome,” Swayman told NESN’s Sophia Jurksztowicz, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “But yeah, we got to keep that tradition going with the hug no matter if Linus is on the ice or not, so we’re excited to have him back.”

There was plenty to celebrate Saturday, too, as the Bruins qualified for the postseason for the 14th time in 16 campaigns.