What To Know About Troy Grosenick, Bruins’ Linus Ullmark Replacement

We can’t say for sure when Linus Ullmark will be back between the pipes for the ailing Bruins, but that bad injury luck does provide an opportunity for Troy Grosenick.

The 32-year-old Grosenick was in Boston on Friday for Bruins practice after Ullmark left Thursday night’s loss to the Ottawa Senators. Ullmark left the game after the first period after taking a slap shot to the mask. Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy said the goalie “didn’t feel well” after being hit in the head.

Jeremy Swayman came on in relief of Ullmark on Thursday night, and the rookie will be back in between the pipes Saturday against Pittsburgh. Ullmark will at least miss Saturday’s game, Cassidy told reporters Friday.

If Ullmark has to miss an extended period of time, that likely means Grosenick will get some run with the big club. He’ll serve as the backup Saturday afternoon.

Grosenick, 32, isn’t exactly an up-and-coming prospect. He does, however, have limited NHL experience. He appeared in two games with the Sharks during the 2014-15 season and played two games last season for the Kings. Most of his career has been spent in the AHL, where he has been a very serviceable backstop.

He’s actually in the midst of the best season of his AHL career with Providence. Grosenick leads the AHL in both save percentage (.931) and goals-against average (2.02). He’s 16-5-4 in 28 appearances with three shutouts for the Baby B’s.

He handled himself quite well in a similar situation last season. The Kings recalled him on an emergency basis after Los Angeles goalie Cal Peterson went into COVID protocol. Making his first NHL appearance in more than six years, Grosenick stopped 33 shots en route to a 5-1 Kings win.