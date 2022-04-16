Bruins Wrap: B’s Top Penguins On Early Goals, Clinch Playoff Spot

NESN Logo Sign In

Boston Bruins beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 2-1 on Saturday afternoon at TD Garden.

The B’s clinched a berth in the Stanley Cup Playoffs with the win and improved to 46-24-5, while the playoff-bound Penguins fell to 43-23-11.

Check out the full box score.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Starting on time makes life easier.

The Bruins scored a pair of goals before the Penguins had a chance to gain a foothold in the game. By the time Pittsburgh took hold of the contest, the Bruins were locked-in defensively and withstood just about everything the visitors threw their way.

Trent Frederic scored his sixth goal in the season just :49 seconds into the contest when he scooped home the rebound from Craig Smith’s shot.

Erik Haula doubled Boston’s advantage at 2:01 in the first. His 15th goal of the season was, um, unconventional to say the least. Watch closely.