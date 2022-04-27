Christian Vázquez’s Arm Proving To Be Weapon For Red Sox Defense

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox defense has looked far more capable than it did a year ago.

One player who has had a strong showing early on this season is catcher Christian Vázquez.

The Puerto Rican defensive star hosed down newly acquired Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Bradley Zimmer in the third inning on Tuesday, putting him in exclusive company early.

“Christian Vázquez has thrown out four runners attempting to steal, most in the American League and tied for the most in the majors,” Red Sox senior manager of media relations and baseball information J.P. Long tweeted during the game.

Vázquez has caught 4-of-9 (44 percent) attempted base stealers this season. For reference, the league average sits at just 25%.

The Red Sox will continue their four-game set with the Blue Jays in Toronto on Wednesday at 7:07 p.m ET. Pregame coverage starts at 6 p.m. on NESN.