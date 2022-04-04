Conor McGregor To WWE? UFC Star Stirs Pot With Bold WrestleMania Tweet

NESN Logo Sign In

Conor McGregor and WWE have been flirting with each other for years, yet the former UFC champion to this point has refrained from crossing over into the world of professional wrestling.

Now, we know why — well, kind of.

McGregor, being his usual flamboyant self, explained Sunday, during the second night of WrestleMania 38 at AT&T Stadium, that his absence from this year’s major event stemmed from how WWE superstars view him.

“Why wasn’t I at Wrestlemania? They all fear me, that’s why,” McGregor tweeted.

Why wasn?t I at Wrestlemania? They all fear me, that?s why. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 4, 2022

Of course, McGregor is feeding into his schtick, knowing full well WWE and UFC are two different beasts. But the tweet still caught the attention of those in the WWE locker room and added to the longtime speculation over whether he’ll someday move from the octagon to the squared circle.

McGregor has been a cash cow for Dana White’s mixed martial arts promotion, but the reality is The Notorious has lost three of his four fights since 2016. He’s turning 34 this year and is coming off a major leg injury suffered in his second straight loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 last July.