How Red Sox Honored Broadcaster Jerry Remy Before Blue Jays Game

The Boston Red Sox on Wednesday celebrated the life of legendary NESN broadcaster Jerry Remy, who died in October after a lengthy battle with cancer.
The team requested fans be seated by 6:30 p.m. ET for the ceremony ahead of a 7:10 p.m. first pitch.
Students from Somerset-Berkeley Regional High School were on hand to sing both national anthems while the school’s honor guard presented the colors. Remy was a native of Somerset, Mass., and attended the school when it was known as Somerset High School.
A tribute video featuring highlights of Remy’s playing and broadcasting career played on the video board before NESN’s Tom Caron addressed the crowd.
Remy’s family then joined Caron on the field. Red Sox legends Jim Rice, Fred Lynn, Dwight Evans, Rick Burleson, Dennis Eckersley and Carl Yaztremski also joined the group in the infield. A group of former Red Sox sideline reporters joined NESN’s Jahmai Webster as well as a group of local broadcasters and producers. Joe Castiglione also was on hand.
Former Red Sox pitcher Bob Stanley and broadcaster Sean McDonough then addressed the crowd.
This season’s Red Sox jerseys feature a patch honoring Remy, boasting his name and the No. 2, the uniform number he wore throughout his 10-year Major League Baseball career. The patch was distributed to media members ahead of last week’s home opener, and fans in attendance Wednesday also received the commemorative patches.
The Red Sox and NESN announced the broadcast booth at Fenway Park would be named the Jerry Remy Booth and adorned with a commemorative plaque.
Remy’s children, Jordan and Jenna, threw out first pitches to Xander Bogaerts and Christian Vázquez before Remy’s medical team christened the game with a “Play Ball.”
Remy, who spent time with his hometown Red Sox during his career, was inducted to the Red Sox Hall of Fame in 2006. An award-winning sportscaster, Remy also was elected to the Massachusetts Broadcasters Association Hall of Fame in 2017.
You can stream the full ceremony on YouTube, courtesy of the Red Sox.