How Red Sox Honored Broadcaster Jerry Remy Before Blue Jays Game

The Boston Red Sox on Wednesday celebrated the life of legendary NESN broadcaster Jerry Remy, who died in October after a lengthy battle with cancer.

The team requested fans be seated by 6:30 p.m. ET for the ceremony ahead of a 7:10 p.m. first pitch.

Students from Somerset-Berkeley Regional High School were on hand to sing both national anthems while the school’s honor guard presented the colors. Remy was a native of Somerset, Mass., and attended the school when it was known as Somerset High School.

A tribute video featuring highlights of Remy’s playing and broadcasting career played on the video board before NESN’s Tom Caron addressed the crowd.

Remy’s family then joined Caron on the field. Red Sox legends Jim Rice, Fred Lynn, Dwight Evans, Rick Burleson, Dennis Eckersley and Carl Yaztremski also joined the group in the infield. A group of former Red Sox sideline reporters joined NESN’s Jahmai Webster as well as a group of local broadcasters and producers. Joe Castiglione also was on hand.

Former Red Sox pitcher Bob Stanley and broadcaster Sean McDonough then addressed the crowd.