Check Out Jerry Remy Commemorative Patches Given To Red Sox Media

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox continue to honor the memory of longtime legendary broadcaster and former player Jerry Remy.

Prior to Boston’s home opener Friday against the Minnesota Twins, members of the media were given a commemorative patch in dedication of the lasting impact Remy made on the organization.

“On behalf of the entire baseball communications and media relations department, we invite you to join us as we honor the life and career of Red Sox Hall of Famer Jerry Remy with this season-long commemorative patch,” read the message the Red Sox media relations staff left alongside the patch, per The Boston Globe’s Pete Abraham. “We miss our beloved RemDawg and wish he could be here to enjoy Opening Day with us today, but we are thankful to be able to celebrate his memory with all of you as we begin the 2022 season together.”

This was waiting for us in the press box today. Great job by the Sox. pic.twitter.com/pcRK91NLdU — Pete Abraham (@PeteAbe) April 15, 2022

The Red Sox also are honoring the late Remy with a commemorative patch on the sleeve of each player’s jersey. It’s the third time this century the Red Sox have put a commemorative patch on their uniform, doing so most recently in 2012 in celebration of the 100th year of Fenway Park.

Boston will hold a ceremony celebrating the life and career of Remy next Wednesday prior to its matchup with the Toronto Blue Jays.

Remy became an iconic figure in Red Sox Nation while spending 33 years as a team broadcaster on NESN. Remy, a Somerset, Mass., native, played 10 years in the major leagues, including from 1978 to 1984 with Boston.