How Matt Patricia Played Key Role In Patriots’ DeVante Parker Trade

Credit Matt Patricia for helping bring DeVante Parker to the New England Patriots.

Asked Friday about the Patriots’ decision to acquire Parker from the division rival Miami Dolphins, director of player personnel Matt Groh singled out Patricia as the one who laid the groundwork for the trade.

“Certainly, it got kick-started on their end with them adding a different player and then where they were at with their wide receiver room,” Groh said over Zoom, referring to Miami’s trade for superstar wideout Tyreek Hill. “And then having the opportunity to add a great player to our roster.

“They weren’t going to be able to just keep everybody, and when a player became available, I would say Matt Patricia did a great job of being on that early and kind of getting that information to us as quickly as he could. We were in on that early, and it really came together well for us. We’re really excited about having DeVante here.”

Matt Groh Live Pre-Draft Press Conference 4/15: https://t.co/5Eqe49ZQzK — New England Patriots (@Patriots) April 15, 2022

That story illustrates the multifaceted, somewhat mysterious role Patricia plays within the Patriots organization.

His official title last season — his first back in New England after a forgettable 2 1/2-year stint as head coach of the Detroit Lions — was “senior football advisor,” working closely with head coach Bill Belichick while handling matters like player contracts. This season, he’ll have a prominent position on the Patriots’ offensive coaching staff, according to Belichick, despite having not coached offense since 2005. The positional focus of that job has yet to be confirmed.