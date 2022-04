NESN Logo Sign In

Liverpool chalked up its 10th consecutive Premier League win by beating Watford 2-0 on Saturday at Anfield.

Diogo Jota?s 22nd-minute header and a late Fabinho penalty separated the sides in Saturday?s lunchtime kick-off as the Reds kicked off a massive April with three more vital points.

Fabinho buries the penalty in the top corner and seals the 3 points for Liverpool!



?: @USA_Network & @NBCUniverso #MyPLMorning | #LIVWAT pic.twitter.com/4KnWUZiCvI — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) April 2, 2022



The result moved Jurgen Klopp’s team to the top of the Premier League standing ahead of Manchester City’s trip to Burnley later in the day.