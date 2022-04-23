NFL Rumors: New York Giants Looking To Trade This Wide Receiver

NESN Logo Sign In

The New York Giants are in search of a trade partner.

Just a year after drafting wide receiver Kadarius Toney at No. 20 overall, the Giants are looking to already move on and trade the former first-round pick, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reported on Friday.

Toney proved to be a headache at times during his rookie season with the Giants. He didn’t always act professionally behind the scenes, according to Leonard, with him not fully studying the playbook along with “poor behavior” during team meetings.

Toney could act up on the field as well, as he was ejected from an early-season contest against the Dallas Cowboys for throwing a punch at Cowboys safety Damontae Kazee.

Several injuries hindered Toney’s production on the field as he finished his tumultuous first season in the NFL with 39 receptions for 420 yards, but zero touchdowns.

With former New England Patriots assistant and first-year Giants coach Brian Daboll trying to establish himself at the helm, it seems like Daboll wants a clean slate to work with when it comes to his receiving corps.

It would be interesting if the Patriots would be willing to trade for Toney, who has a connection to the Patriots coaching staff. Toney’s head coach last year was none other than Joe Judge. New England hired back Judge as an offensive assistant this offseason after the Giants fired Judge following his two seasons in charge.