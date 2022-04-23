Heat-Hawks Game Delayed After Suspicious Package Was Found

NESN Logo Sign In

The start of Game 3 between the Atlanta Hawks and Miami Heat was delayed after a suspicious package was found outside of State Farm Arena, across from CNN Center, according to the Hawks.

The Atlanta police department, K-9 units and arena security dealt with the package. The contents of the package were found to be not explosive, and the package was removed safely by Atlanta Bomb Squad. The Atlanta Hawks sent out an official statement.

“Prior to tonight’s Eastern Conference First Round matchup between the Hawks and Miami Heat, a suspicious package was found outside Gate 2 of State Farm Arena,” the Hawks wrote in an official press release. “Out of an abundance of caution, Gates 1, 2 and 3 were temporarily closed by the Atlanta Police Department while the police department, K-9 unites and Arena security worked to clear the area and investigate the contents of the package. The contents of the package were not found to be explosive, and the package was removed safely by Atlanta Bomb Squad.”

Fans were left waiting at the CNN Center entrance during the situation. Due to the closure of other gates, CNN Center was filled to capacity, according to The Athletics’ Chris Kirschner.

The game was scheduled to tipoff at 7:00 p.m. ET, and the delay moved tipoff to 7:55 p.m. ET. Due to the game being on ESPN, tipoff for Game 3 between the Phoenix Suns and the New Orleans Pelicans was pushed from 9:30 p.m. ET to 10:00 p.m. ET.

The Heat headed into Friday night’s matchup with a 2-0 lead over the Hawks.