How DeVante Parker Trade Could Reshape Patriots’ Receiving Corps

The New England Patriots made a starting-caliber addition to their wide receiver room Saturday.

In a rare trade with the AFC East rival Dolphins, the Patriots acquired veteran wideout DeVante Parker. New England also received a 2023 fifth-round draft pick in the deal, sending a 2023 third-rounder to Miami in return.

What are the Patriots getting in the 29-year-old Parker? An experienced, good-sized (6-foot-3, 216 pounds) perimeter possession receiver with a checkered injury history but a proven track record of solid production. If healthy, he could become the new No. 1 wideout for second-year quarterback Mac Jones.

Parker played a full season just once in his seven with Miami, but he posted strong numbers that year, catching 72 passes for 1,202 yards and nine touchdowns for an actively tanking 2019 Dolphins team. He capped that campaign by torching NFL Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore, going off for eight catches and 137 yards in Miami’s shocking Week 17 upset at Gillette Stadium.

Though he has experience playing in the slot, Parker primarily is an outside receiver, lining up there on 86.3% of his snaps during his injury-shortened 2021 season. (He appeared in 10 games and posted a 40-515-2 receiving line while catching passes from Tua Tagovailoa.)

A first-round pick by the Dolphins in 2015, Parker joins a Patriots receiving corps that was led in 2021 by Jakobi Meyers and Kendrick Bourne. His arrival could lead to a reduced role for Nelson Agholor, who underwhelmed in his first season with New England, and could help push disappointing 2019 first-rounder N’Keal Harry off the roster.

Harry already had been on shaky ground after managing just 12 receptions in 12 games this past season, catching a mere 54.5% of his targets and sitting out one late-season contest as a healthy scratch. His name has been bandied about in trade rumors since last spring, with no takers to date.