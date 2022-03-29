What Patriots Are Getting In Free-Agent Signing Jabrill Peppers

NESN Logo Sign In

The Patriots made an intriguing, low-risk addition to their secondary Tuesday, reportedly signing free agent safety Jabrill Peppers to a one-year contract worth up to $5 million.

Here are six things to know about New England’s newest defensive back:

— The Patriots have familiarity with Peppers. The 26-year-old spent the last two seasons playing under Joe Judge with the New York Giants. Judge was the Patriots’ longtime special teams coordinator before taking the Giants’ head-coaching job, then returned to New England as an offensive assistant this offseason.

Peppers was a Giants team captain in 2020 and 2021.

“(Peppers) puts so much into the team, puts the team first, does everything you ask him to do to the best of his ability, brings so much juice to the team, is a productive player on the field, wears so many hats for you as a team,” Judge told New York reporters last October. “It’s always, ‘Whatever you need, Coach, here I go.’ “

Peppers also overlapped with Patriots director of scouting Eliot Wolf for one season with the Cleveland Browns, who drafted the safety in the first round in 2017.

— Peppers played at one of the Patriots’ favorite college programs: Michigan. New England has selected four ex-Wolverines in the last three NFL drafts, including three on the defensive side (Chase Winovich, Josh Uche and Cameron McGrone).