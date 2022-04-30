Tyquan Thornton Highlights: Watch Video Of Speedy New Patriots Wideout

NESN Logo Sign In

Time will tell whether Tyquan Thornton has what it takes to be a good NFL wide receiver.

One thing we already know for certain, however, is that the Baylor product will be one of the fastest wideouts in the league.

Thornton, who posted the fastest 40-yard-dash time at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine, was drafted 50th overall by the Patriots on Friday night. New England swung a trade with the Kansas City Chiefs to move up in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

The 6-foot-2, 181-pound Thornton could bring needed explosion to the Patriots offense. He also has received high marks for his route running.

Check out this highlight video to familiarize yourself with the newest Patriots wideout:

Thornton caught 62 balls for 948 yards and 10 touchdowns last season for Baylor. He was viewed by some as a possible Day 3 draft pick, although new reporting indicates the Patriots, who clearly targeted Thornton, really might’ve needed to trade up to acquire him.

During a conference call with reporters, Thornton was asked what New England fans can expect from him.