Tyquan Thornton Highlights: Watch Video Of Speedy New Patriots Wideout

Thornton brings real speed to the Patriots offense

by

Time will tell whether Tyquan Thornton has what it takes to be a good NFL wide receiver.

One thing we already know for certain, however, is that the Baylor product will be one of the fastest wideouts in the league.

Thornton, who posted the fastest 40-yard-dash time at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine, was drafted 50th overall by the Patriots on Friday night. New England swung a trade with the Kansas City Chiefs to move up in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

The 6-foot-2, 181-pound Thornton could bring needed explosion to the Patriots offense. He also has received high marks for his route running.

Check out this highlight video to familiarize yourself with the newest Patriots wideout:

Thornton caught 62 balls for 948 yards and 10 touchdowns last season for Baylor. He was viewed by some as a possible Day 3 draft pick, although new reporting indicates the Patriots, who clearly targeted Thornton, really might’ve needed to trade up to acquire him.

During a conference call with reporters, Thornton was asked what New England fans can expect from him.

“Willing to learn the game and always coming in day in, day out, looking to work” he said. ” … Very versatile and I’m very coachable.”

More Football:

Did Patriots Reach On Tyquan Thornton? Report Hints Wideout Off Board Soon
Baylor Bears wide receiver Tyquan Thornton
Previous Article

Why Patriots’ Tyquan Thornton Pick Was Surprising For Multiple Reasons
New England Patriots wide receiver Tyquan Thornton
Next Article

Why Mel Kiper Jr. Had Problem With Patriots Selecting Tyquan Thornton

Picked For You

Related