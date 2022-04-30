What Patriots Are Getting In Uber-Versatile Draftee Marcus Jones

Do not be surprised to see Bill Belichick find ways to use Marcus Jones not only as a slot corner, but also as a receiver. He was absolutely unguardable getting in and out of his routes when he was given receiver reps at Houston. Electric with the ball in his hands. — Lance Zierlein (@LanceZierlein) April 30, 2022

Patriots director of player personnel Matt Groh said Houston coach Dana Holgersen using Jones in such a wide variety of ways spoke to how dynamic of a playmaker he is.

“You’re talking about a team in Houston that Coach Holgersen’s had really good teams there and been able to put up a lot of points,” Groh said in his post-draft Zoom call, “and this guy was dynamic enough that they take one of their best players on defense and put him on offense, and then they put him back there on punt returns and kick returns.”

It’s unclear whether the Patriots plan to tap into one, two or all three aspects of Jones’ multifaceted skill set. At the very least, he’ll provide some much-needed depth at cornerback, where the Patriots were painfully shallow last season.

Jones said he’s willing to play inside, outside or even safety, but his size — he’ll be the smallest defensive player on the Patriots’ roster — seems best suited for the slot, where the Patriots are getting starter Jonathan Jones back from a season-ending shoulder injury. The elder Jones also is entering a contract year.

Marcus Jones also becomes the favorite to succeed 2020 All-Pro Gunner Olszewski, now with Pittsburgh, as the Patriots’ top return man. Veteran newcomer Jabrill Peppers also is a candidate for that role, but he lacks the rookie’s game-breaking upside.

And Bill Belichick never has been shy about using players on the opposite side of the ball — see: Julian Edelman, Matthew Slater, Elandon Roberts — so perhaps Jones could see some reps on offense, as well.

“In high school, I played a lot of different positions,” Jones, who visited the Patriots during the pre-draft process, said Friday night in his introductory conference call. “Wherever they wanted me at. Just usually over time, whenever I played, coaches would ask me what I would be down for. And however I could help the team, I was always down for it. Whether the coach wanted me to be offense, I’d do that to help the team, or defense, I’d do that to help the team. …

“In New England, wherever they need me to be, it’s the same way.”

Regardless, Jones will be one of the most exciting players to watch once he hits the field for his first Patriots practices. He is recovering from offseason surgery on both of his shoulders but said he expects to be healthy in time for training camp.