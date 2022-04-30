Why Patriots’ Tyquan Thornton Pick Was Surprising For Multiple Reasons

NESN Logo Sign In

Over the last several weeks, fans and media members compiled countless Patriots mock drafts.

We’re willing to bet not a single one nailed New England’s first two picks.

One day after trading down in the first round and selecting Chattanooga offensive lineman Cole Strange at No. 29 overall, the Patriots traded up four spots in Round 2 to take Baylor wide receiver Tyquan Thornton at No. 50.

What did those two picks have in common? Both players were expected to be available much, much later.

Strange was viewed as a second- or third-round prospect before the Patriots grabbed him late in the first, though subsequent reports have suggested he was unlikely to fall more than a few picks into Day 2.

Thornton, likewise, looks like a reach based on pre-draft projections.

The Athletic’s Dane Brugler had him pegged as a fifth-round prospect, ranking him 23rd in this year’s deep wide receiver class. Thornton didn’t crack Daniel Jeremiah’s NFL Media Top 150 and checked in at No. 155 on The Athletic’s consensus big board. ESPN was slightly higher on the former Big 12 standout, slotting him in at No. 117 in their prospect rankings, and NFL Media’s Lance Zierlein projected he’d come off the board in Round 3 or 4.