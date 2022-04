NESN Logo Sign In

Did the fans feel the same way as the Boston Bruins?

NESN’s Meredith Gorman asked Bruins fans at Luci’s Pizza Bar in Abington, Mass. if they could learn a new talent, what would it be?

A lot of the Bruins team said to play the guitar but singing would be a good one, right?

To hear what the fans had to say, check out the video above from the “Ultimate Bruins Show,” presented by Bud Light.