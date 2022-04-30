Why Patriots Drafting QB This Year Shouldn’t Surprise New England Fans

NESN Logo Sign In

We know what you might be thinking: The New England Patriots already have a young franchise quarterback who’s entering his second season. Why would they draft another QB one year later?

But based on the Patriots’ history, their decision to select Western Kentucky’s Bailey Zappe in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft (No. 137 overall) shouldn’t surprise anyone.

Why not? Because they’ve done this before. A lot.

Back in the early 2000s, when Tom Brady was a Super Bowl winner ascending toward superstardom, the Patriots frequently used draft picks on developmental backups.

Mere months after Brady led New England to its first championship, the Patriots took Rohan Davey in the fourth round of the 2002 draft. One year later, they drafted Kliff Kingsbury in the sixth round. Two years after that, Matt Cassel in the seventh.

The Patriots later went on to draft Kevin O’Connell in 2008 (third round), Zac Robinson in 2010 (seventh), Ryan Mallett in 2011 (third), Jimmy Garopollo in 2014 (second), Jacoby Brissett in 2016 (third), Danny Etling in 2018 (seventh) and Jarrett Stidham in 2019 (fourth) before Brady departed for Tampa Bay.

Zappe has no shot of challenging 2021 first-rounder Mac Jones for the starting job this summer, but top backup Brian Hoyer turns 37 in October and Stidham is entering the final year of his rookie contract. The Patriots will be hoping Zappe — who projects as QB3 this season and likely will push Stidham off the roster — can either become the Cassel to Jones’ Brady or show enough promise over his first few NFL summers that they can flip him to a QB-needy team, a la Brissett to Indianapolis in 2017.